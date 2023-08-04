ND Renaissance Fair take a step back into Mediaeval times

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -This weekend you can indulge yourself in the world of knights and jousting. The ND Renaissance Fair gets started on Saturday

Some of the best performers in the world are in town to give a show of a lifetime. There’s flame eaters, jugglers, aerialists, and performer Ichabod Wainwright takes on the Wheel of Death. Visitors can enjoy thrilling jousting matches that are unlike any other.

“What we do is real. This is real full-contact jousting. It’s not some theatrical or choreographed show. This is 100%real. You’re realism at its best,” said Shane Adams, the Renaissance Fair host.

The fair kicks off tomorrow with the first show starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought online. They are $25 for adults 12 and up, $15 for kids 3 to 11, and children under 3 are free.

All the fun is happening at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on August 5 & 6.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.