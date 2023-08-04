Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

ND Renaissance Fair take a step back into Mediaeval times

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -This weekend you can indulge yourself in the world of knights and jousting. The ND Renaissance Fair gets started on Saturday

Some of the best performers in the world are in town to give a show of a lifetime. There’s flame eaters, jugglers, aerialists, and performer Ichabod Wainwright takes on the Wheel of Death. Visitors can enjoy thrilling jousting matches that are unlike any other.

“What we do is real. This is real full-contact jousting. It’s not some theatrical or choreographed show. This is 100%real. You’re realism at its best,” said Shane Adams, the Renaissance Fair host.

The fair kicks off tomorrow with the first show starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought online. They are $25 for adults 12 and up, $15 for kids 3 to 11, and children under 3 are free.

All the fun is happening at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on August 5 & 6.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest
WE Fest crowd brings challenges for campers
Fatal crash generic
One dead in Stutsman County crash
File photo of marijuana plant
“Large amounts of marijuana” seized from Mahnomen smoke shop
McLeod County, ND Deputy Sheriff Larry J. Monskey
McLeod County mourns loss of Deputy Sheriff
VNL Investigates: Client of suspended attorney speaks out over dispute regarding daughter’s ashes

Latest News

ND RENAISSANCE FAIR- AUGUST 04
ND RENAISSANCE FAIR- AUGUST 04
Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
Organizations holding fundraisers to help send Officer Jake Wallin’s family to Police Week in Washington D.C.
Valley News Live Weather at Noon Friday August 4th.
Valley News Live Weather at Noon Friday August 4th.
Paint WE Fest Blue on Friday, August 4.
WE Fest going blue in support of law enforcement on Friday