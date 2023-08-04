Local kids learn about jobs and careers through Tri College University

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On campus at Minnesota State University of Moorhead on Thursday, around 1,400 elementary school-aged children from the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Clubs from Red River Valley gathered for the event put on by Tri College University.

This non-profit organization is a collaboration between the local universities of Concordia College, Minnesota State Community and Technical college, Minnesota State University Moorhead, North Dakota State University and North Dakota State College of Science, focusing on the enhancement and engagement of learning for their students, staff and the local community since 1970.

The event aimed to get kids actively engaged in a variety of stations, indoors and out, to expand their learning horizons. We spoke with Tim Flakoll, the provost for the Tri College University, about their day and all that went into it.

The childrens’ imaginations were being sparked in many different ways as they moved through the stations that were lead by a range of young volunteers, staff from the universities, and even ‘Kernel’, the official mascot from Concordia Moorhead. With the wide pallet of possible activities, such as basketball and obstacle courses, Alka-Seltzer bottle rockets, and even getting to tug on the “Dragon Express” train’s horn, the children were bound to remain enthusiastic. Flakoll wishes that the children would then “take that excitement back home and then they’ll have those conversations around the dinner table” to share with their families and support systems.

“We’ve had everything from simulated truck driving classes to art. It runs the whole gamut of the types of jobs they could enter into” Flakoll explained and went on to how they have other stations for the children to get inspired construction management professionals, wear goggles that allow them to transport to faraway places, such as the Grand Canyon and atop a high rise in New York City.

“Those are all possible- this really opens up the art of the possible”.

By inviting the youth, Flakoll hopes that they are able to realize all of the educational opportunities available to them within the community. He goes on to highlight that education is transformative and by pursuing it, they can “help ensure their quality of life as they go forward”.

As the event was put on by the Tri College University, he is also promoting the future of these colleges as well, by engaging and encouraging those young students at an early age to invest in their own education. He sees the potential that these students hold and hopes to increase the likelihood that they will want to stay within the Fargo-Moorhead area to further their education at a local college or university. He recognizes that this day “is an investment to make sure we have the workforce going into the future that we need to get them excited”.

The experienced provost was proud of the responsibility that he felt to get these kids elated about learning and hopes that he is able to show them the power of their educational opportunities here within the community starting at an early age. He thanks the local sponsors of Xcel Energy and FM Area Foundation, to name just a few, for all of their help and their work that was put in to make this day happen. He wants these sponsors to know that their resources are an investment in the future and that “it’s such a wonderful opportunity for the community and the kids really benefit beyond measure”.

