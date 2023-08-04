Cooking with Cash Wa
Gov. Burgum gets nickname from former President Trump

Governor Burgum
Governor Burgum(KMOT-TV)
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Late in July, Gov. Doug Burgum announced he’s met the qualifying criteria to take part in the first Republican Presidential Primary debate of the season. And now, he has a nickname from former President Trump.

“Despite your beloved and favorite 45th President being ARRESTED today,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, “I still have a very impressive lead against GOP RHINOS like Dakota “Dud” Burgum, who is funded by Bill Gates and Dr. “Lock him up” Fauci.”

He added, “Dud has a worse rating than Season 16 of American Idol, a very sad show.”

The former President has been receiving about half the first preference responses in recent polls of potential Republican voters, with the rest of the primary field collectively making up the other half.

Gov. Burgum has a major polling average around 1% right now, though he polled at 6% in one New Hampshire poll. His biggest problem, so far, has been a lack of name recognition from people outside of North Dakota.

Burgum has mostly ran his campaign focusing on energy and economic policy, rather than the culture war concerns of some of his rivals.

