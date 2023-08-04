FPD looking for missing 8-year-old girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Trina Titus, an 8-year-old girl. Trina was last seen on Thursday, August 3 at approximately 12 p.m. in the 700 block of 23rd St. S.

Trina is 4′0″, 85 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, red shorts and blue/green Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information about Trina’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.