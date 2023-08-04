First Alert Weather Day: Saturday P.M. - Sunday A.M.

EVENING CURRENTS:

Today is on the cloudier and cooler side compared to the past couple of days. Temperatures this afternoon have only warmed into the 80s for most with cooler temperatures to the west.

Cloud cover and smoke from Canadian Wildfires have limited out heating potential. It’s cooler west with thicker cloud cover.

SATURDAY -FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

While we are mostly dry into this evening, rain has been heavy out west. The rain will be moving east into our area overnight. It will be light at first as it arrives from the west, but becomes heavy at times by late afternoon and beyond. It’s looking more and more likely that parts of the Valley will get some heavy rainfall. This includes, but is not limited to, Soo Pass Ranch for We-Festers, and Lakes Country for those trying to squeeze in every last weekend before school starts.

We see it more commonly in the winter, but “banding” will be possible... meaning a couple waves/rounds of heavy rainfall. Flash flooding could be a concern. Areas of 2-3+” will be possible

Additionally, along the warm front and closer to the low, there will be some spin in the atmosphere. We can’t rule out spin up funnels/tornadoes in the southern Valley and east into Lakes Country. The risk of other severe hazards (Hail, high winds, etc) will be low.

Due to the potential for the heavy rainfall/isolated tornado risk in combination with We-Fest and Lakes Country weekend activities, we have declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday PM through Sunday early AM.

Daytime temperatures with the rainfall will struggle to warm even into the mid 70s. The warmest temperatures will be across the far north where there will be little to no rainfall. This is where mid to upper 70s will be most likely.

The rain will be moving in during the day with the heavy rain banding picking up in the evening through Sunday AM

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures continue Sunday as rain departs.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to stick around seasonable conditions as week kickstart the second week of August in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the evening. Other than a chance of showers on Wednesday, things look to be quiet.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures are gong to be in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the evening. Sticking around those average conditions.

