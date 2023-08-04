Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fargo police attempting to identify robbery suspect

Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Valley News Live)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate a robbery suspect.

Police say the man is involved in a robbery on July 2nd around 2 a.m in the 1100 block of 22nd St. S.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FPD Criminal Investigations Division at 701-241-1405.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting keyword ‘FARGOPD’ and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest
WE Fest crowd brings challenges for campers
File photo of marijuana plant
“Large amounts of marijuana” seized from Mahnomen smoke shop
McLeod County, ND Deputy Sheriff Larry J. Monskey
McLeod County mourns loss of Deputy Sheriff
Fatal crash generic
One dead in Stutsman County crash
Marijuana graphic
Report: Recreational marijuana now for sale on White Earth Reservation

Latest News

Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT - Top Talkers - August 4
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT - World Breastfeeding Week Event - August 4
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT - Bear Grease Musical - August 4
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding