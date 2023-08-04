Fargo police attempting to identify robbery suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate a robbery suspect.

Police say the man is involved in a robbery on July 2nd around 2 a.m in the 1100 block of 22nd St. S.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FPD Criminal Investigations Division at 701-241-1405.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting keyword ‘FARGOPD’ and the tip to 847411.

