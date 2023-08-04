Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

BNSF Train derailment near Perham, Minn.

Train Derailment
Train Derailment(Pixabay)
By Ashlyn Hill
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Near Perham, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2023, at approximately 11:59 p.m., the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a train derailment on the east side of US highway 10 near the intersection of county highway 60 in Gorman Township.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported. According to officials, the crossings at county highway 60 and 475th St. are closed until the situation is resolved. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Perham Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

BNSF Railway is working on cleanup and investigating the cause of the derailment.

There is no concern for public safety.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest
WE Fest crowd brings challenges for campers
File photo of marijuana plant
“Large amounts of marijuana” seized from Mahnomen smoke shop
McLeod County, ND Deputy Sheriff Larry J. Monskey
McLeod County mourns loss of Deputy Sheriff
Fatal crash generic
One dead in Stutsman County crash
Marijuana graphic
Report: Recreational marijuana now for sale on White Earth Reservation

Latest News

Jesse Ventura
Former Gov. Jesse Ventura reportedly planning to launch his own weed brand
KVLY Sports - Bison FB - August 3
WE Fest
WE Fest crowd brings challenges for campers
VNL Investigates: Client of suspended attorney speaks out over dispute regarding daughter’s ashes