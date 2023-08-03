Who is in charge when Governor Burgum is out of state campaigning?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Because Governor Doug Burgum is running for president, he is spending a lot more time out of state. So who takes over for him while he is away?

The Governor’s Office says even if Burgum is traveling, his top priority is fulfilling his duties, sometimes doing so remotely. In most states when the governor is absent, the Lt. Governor will assume the role and carry out the duties of the office. That is not the case in North Dakota.

“During normal times he’s out and about a lot tending to National Governor’s Association work, Western Governor Association work, and then at a lot of board meetings as well as a lot of community events. We both have our responsibilities, I really am in no way taking over his duties right now,” said Lt. Governor Tammy Miller, R-North Dakota.

The Lt. Governor says the only time she would take over legally is if the governor was incapacitated and not able to serve or if he stepped down.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.