West Fargo proposes raising taxes

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Taxes could soon be going up in West Fargo. In a special meeting, Wednesday, the city released in preliminary budget. It calls for a nearly 5 mill property taxes increase, to 76.56 mills.

That would mean a roughly $22 per year increase for a $100,000 home, or about $5 per month for the average home in the city.

Just last year, the city passed an additional half-cent sales tax for public safety, including police and fire services. City leaders say the proposed tax increase is needed to help hire staff for other departments, as well.

The City Commission is set to vote on the preliminary budget at its Aug. 7 meeting and must approve its final budget by Oct. 7.

