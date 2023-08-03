Warm End to the Week with Rain Arriving

OVERNIGHT:

Clouds continue to increase late tonight from the west to the east. A cool front moved through Thursday and brought slightly cooler temperatures north, but more notably - lower dewpoints. That means we will be less muggy overnight and for the last day of the week! Temperatures by morning fall into the 50s and low 60s.

By the end of the work week, temperatures will still be a bit above average in the 80s to near 90. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with less humidity. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will start to move into southeastern ND later into the afternoon and evening, becoming more persistent late.

Friday is also our beloved Chief Meteorologist’s Hutch Johnson’s last day at Valley News Live. Make sure to reach out to him and wish him the very best in his next steps.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We will continue to have the temperatures maintain in the mid 80s n the afternoon and 60s in the mornings. Saturday is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms. More significant rain is possible in the southern valley. Cooler temperatures continue Sunday as rain departs.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to stick around seasonable conditions as week kickstart the second week of August in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the evening. Other than a chance of showers on Wednesday, things look to be quiet.

