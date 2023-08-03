VNL Investigates: Client of suspended attorney speaks out over dispute regarding daughter’s ashes

ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A unique court case, a suspended attorney and a young girl’s ashes split between parents. An Ada mother is speaking out after her daughter’s ashes sat in a funeral home for more than a year.

“It hit me. The shock,” Patty Anderson says. “When they say the room spins, those things are true.”

Anderson is talking about the day she lost her daughter. Jayden was 19-years-old when she took her own life in 2021. She was the youngest of seven kids.

“That was just the start of the biggest change of life a person could ever have,” Anderson says.

After the funeral, Jayden was cremated. However, it would be another year before Anderson would get to take her daughter’s ashes home.

Jayden’s biological dad wanted 50 percent.

“The ashes were property. She was no longer a person,” Anderson says. “She was now property.”

A court case began. In hopes of getting her daughter home, Anderson hired attorney Julie Bruggeman. The back and forth went on for about a year. Then, according to Anderson, silence.

“Weeks went by and I heard absolutely nothing.”

Until Anderson got a call from the funeral home. They told her the judge had made a ruling and she was to pick up 80 percent of the ashes. Anderson says she was left to wonder, where was her attorney?

“When I tried calling her office, she was gone,” Anderson says. “Phone wasn’t working, emails came back.”

A piece of her daughter was missing, but she was tired and ready for this to be over. It was, at least for a little while.

“When I heard that this person in Mahnomen had been suspended, I knew in my heart it was her,” Anderson says.

Last year, Bruggeman was appointed Mahnomen County Attorney.

On June 23, The Minnesota Supreme Court indefinitely suspended her from practicing law. Mahnomen County officials say there has never been a case in the history of Minnesota where this has happened to a sitting, elected county attorney.

“I didn’t think it was normal how she was handling things,” Anderson says. “I never questioned her either.”

However, several others did in Minnesota and North Dakota, over the course of several years. The complaints against her are lengthy.

The complaints filed against her in Minnesota on June 23, 2023 include: representing clients with a conflict of interest, providing incompetent representation by naming an improper party as a defendant in a complaint and failing to properly serve defendants with the complaint, neglecting the matter, failing to communicate with the clients, forging a client’s electronic signature on an affidavit and filing it with the court, making multiple knowingly false statements to the clients, failing to timely withdraw from representation, failing to provide the clients with a copy of the file upon termination of the representation, failing to inform the clients if costs they would be responsible for would be deducted before or after the contingent fee is calculated and fabricating documents and making knowingly false statements to the Director during a disciplinary investigation.

Also, years ago, Bruggeman was reprimanded by The North Dakota Supreme Court.

The complaints filed against her in North Dakota on Nov. 29, 2016 include: On Nov. 22, 2013, Bruggeman was retained to represent a client in a contract collection matter in Burleigh County, North Dakota. From Dec. 2014 to June 2015, Bruggeman had minimal communication with the client. Bruggeman did not notify the client of a scheduling order setting trial for Sept. 29, 2015.

In June 2015, another attorney hired by the client contacted Bruggeman about her representation. On July 7, 2015, Bruggeman provided her file to the other attorney. Bruggeman closed her file on July 7, 2015, without direction from the client. Bruggeman had no further contact with the client. She took no actions on the client’s behalf, she did not prepare or forward a substitution of counsel for the other attorney, and she did not notify the client to inform him of her termination of representation.

On Sept. 15, 2015, the court contacted Bruggeman to discuss the trial. On Sept. 16, 2015, Bruggeman moved to withdraw as counsel. She did not serve the client with the motion. The court did not rule on the motion because there was no evidence it was served on the client. On Sept. 28, 2015, the court informed Bruggeman she was counsel of record, and she was to be present with the client at trial the next day.

Bruggeman did not attend the trial. On Sept. 29, 2015, the client was informed by a third party that his trial was occurring. The client had to hire emergency counsel for the trial. The client was unsuccessful and was ordered to pay the opposing party.

The court found Bruggeman in contempt of court in Nov. 2015, and ordered her to pay the client $3,419 to purge the contempt.

Anderson says as a client, she experienced this first-hand.

“Jayden’s ashes sat in the funeral home for a year and three months,” Anderson says.

Bruggeman’s suspension doesn’t change Anderson’s case. However, in sharing her story she’s taken another step toward healing.

Valley News Live has been in contact with Bruggeman and is still waiting on unanswered questions. While Bruggeman’s law license is suspended indefinitely, she can reapply.

