Still Hot Today with Lower Storm Chance

NEXT 24 HOURS

This morning, temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70 south where more cloud cover lingers. A bit cooler upper 50s to low 60s to the north with clearer skies. After a mild and muggy start to the day, we warm up yet again into the 80s and low 90s with humid conditions due to dew points still in the 60s to near 70. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a bit more sun across the north.

There may be a spotty shower or even a couple of rumbles of thunder across the southern part of the region. They will not be severe. The humidity will begin to improve by evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: By the end of the work week, temperatures will still be a bit above average in the 80s to near 90 after a mild morning with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with less humidity. Friday is also our beloved Chief Meteorologist’s Hutch Johnson’s last day at Valley News Live. Make sure to reach out to him and wish him the very best in his next steps. We will miss him greatly here!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We will continue to have the temperatures maintain in the mid 80s n the afternoon and 60s in the mornings. Saturday evening is our next chance of thunderstorms. Some maybe stronger but will keep you posted! Seasonable as we continue to start off our first weekend of August.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to stick around the seasonable conditions as week kickstart the second week of August in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the evening. Other than a chance of showers on Wednesday, things look to be quiet.

