Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

The role of North Dakota’s Lt. Governor

Lt. Governor Tammy Miller, R-North Dakota
Lt. Governor Tammy Miller, R-North Dakota(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tammy Miller is the 39th Lieutenant Governor of North Dakota. She was appointed to the role by Governor Doug Burgum in January of 2023 after the previous Lt. Governor stepped down in December of 2022.

At the Capitol, Tammy Miller is busy working in her role as the Lt. Governor. In this capacity, she is in charge of many different areas.

“Presiding over a lot of boards and commissions. There are probably a dozen or so that I serve on. Additionally, I serve on a number of special projects called steering committees,” said Miller.

During the legislative session, Miller serves as the president of the Senate. She has to preside over the chamber and make sure everything is running properly.

“Flowing through the agenda every day starting with the pledge, the prayer for the day, roll call, and then just working through the agenda and working through all the bills,” said Miller.

Most Lt. Governors in the United States take over for the Governor if he or she is out of state. That is not the case in North Dakota.

“Our Governor is never disconnected; we are in communication with our governor at all times. We both have our responsibilities, I am really in no way taking over his duties right now,” said Miller.

There is not really a typical day for the Lt. Governor. She could be meeting with committees or boards, or traveling around the state to meet with constituents.

“Today, I started the day with the SIB board orientation. We have a number of new members, so we did orientation all morning. This afternoon I have been doing a number of interviews for another board,” said Miller.

While Miller is in this important role, she hopes to accomplish these simple goals.

“Our goal is really simple, with the Governor and I. We are working to empower people, improve lives, inspire success, and really make a difference in the state of North Dakota. Helping every citizen reach their full potential,” said Miller.

Miller’s term expires at the end of 2024.

Lt. Governor Miller is the third female in North Dakota history to hold this position.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley News Live
Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson says goodbye to Valley News Live
Family IDs driver fatally shot by Minnesota trooper on I-94 in Minneapolis
Catalytic Converters
Law on catalytic converters begins in August
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
The Patriot Front is an organization that according to their website, aims to “Reclaim America”...
Right-wing extremist group is at it again in Fargo

Latest News

Governor Burgum
Who is in charge when Governor Burgum is out of state campaigning?
West Fargo City Commission chambers
Property taxes likely rising in Fargo, West Fargo and Grand Forks
Video shows punch
UPDATE: Two Old Broadway bouncers charged after punching and kicking man
The new school year fast approaches and West Fargo Public Schools are still looking for more...
‘I’ve never seen a shortage like this:’ West Fargo Public Schools are doing their best while bus driver shortage persists