Report: Recreational marijuana now for sale on White Earth Reservation

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new public radio report says recreational marijuana sales will start on the White Earth Reservation in August.

According to Minnesota Public Radio, the Waabigwan Mashkiki dispensary will start selling recreational weed on Thursday, Aug. 3. Valley News Live was not able to independently verify this information at the time of this writing.

A check of the dispensary’s website shows cannabis flower, pre-rolls and merchandise is available at the store in Mahnomen. The website says its doors opened at 850 E Adams Ave. in Mahnomen on Aug. 1, the day recreational marijuana became legal in Minnesota. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

However, on Aug. 1, a dispensary on the Red Lake Nation was the only operational recreational store in the state, gaining attraction from people across the region.

MPR is reporting the store in Mahnomen opened on Aug. 1 only for medicinal marijuana, but transitioned in a few days to recreational marijuana as well.

Most private businesses across Minnesota are not able to sell recreational marijuana at this time because the state office designed to oversee the sale and management isn’t fully operational. Tribal Nations are considered sovereign governments and do not have to follow all state regulations, allowing them to start the sale of marijuana right away.

There are limits on how much marijuana a person can carry on themselves and you must be 21 to purchase. Even though marijuana is legal in Minnesota, it remains illegal in North Dakota and you can be cited for having it in the Flickertail state, regardless of whether you bought it legally in Minnesota.

