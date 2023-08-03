Cooking with Cash Wa
Crop dusting plane crashes in pasture near Jamestown

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are currently investigating a plane crash that happened near Jamestown this morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Safety Transportation Board (NTSB) responded to a crash around 9:00 a.m. this morning in a pasture west of Highway 52 bypass in Jamestown.

Officials say 29-year-old Michael Carrigee, of Bush, Louisiana was attempting to take off from a private air strip but failed to gain enough speed and lift to take off. The plane struck a barbwire fence and traveled down a ravine before coming to a rest in a pasture.

Carrigee wasn’t injured. The crash is currently under investigation by the FAA.

