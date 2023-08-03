Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota Department of Public Safety shares motorcycle safety tips and trends

Public Safety shares trends and tips on motorcycle safety
Public Safety shares trends and tips on motorcycle safety(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety shared statistics and safety tips after last year’s increase in motorcycle deaths.

Minnesota had 82 motorcycle fatalities in 2022. This is the highest amount of fatalities in 40 years.

Historically, the number averages between 40 and 60 each year.

Office of Traffic Safety’s Motorcycle Safety Administrator Jay Bock says Minnesota currently has 35 fatalities. There were 53 fatalities this time last year.

Bock says motorcyclists should wear safety gear and limit distractions as much as possible.

He says crashes commonly happen in intersections, especially during yellow lights and left turns.

”The cause and effects of the crashes have remained the same. So, there isn’t like anything is different from the prior years. You know, this sticks out or that sticks out. The only thing that really is part of that bubble was COVID when people weren’t riding as much and now they are getting back out on the road.”

Office of Traffic Safety's Motorcycle Safety Administrator Jay Bock

Bock also advises motorcyclists to do safety training courses to improve awareness and driving skills.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

