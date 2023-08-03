“Large amounts of marijuana” seized from Mahnomen smoke shop

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement in Mahnomen County say they have seized a large amount of marijuana after a smoke shop owner was posting live videos on Facebook letting people know he was “open for business.”

According to Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther, the Asema Smokeshop in Mahnomen, owned and operated by Todd Thompson, 53, was illegally selling marijuana out of the shop. Guenther says Thompson is a tribal member, but is not affiliated with the White Earth Reservation governmental entity.

“Only the tribal governmental entity is permitted to sell marijuana; private citizens are not,” Sheriff Guenther explained to Valley News Live.

In a video posted to Facebook on August 1, the day recreational marijuana became legal in Minnesota, Thompson said in part, “Come support what we’re doing, it’s an historic day, come be part of it.” When showing off some of the product in his store Thompson said, “Practicing our treaty rights, our inherent rights.”

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force was assisted by the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office and White Earth Police Department in executing a search warrant at the Asema Smokeshop in Mahnomen, as well as Thompson’s residence. Authorities say large amounts of marijuana were seized as evidence.

