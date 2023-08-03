Cooking with Cash Wa
Gov. Burgum to visit ND National Guard soldiers at the southern border

ND Governor Doug Burgum
ND Governor Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum will travel to Texas next week to visit North Dakota National Guard soldiers supporting efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Burgum, who serves as commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, will visit approximately 100 members of the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company who began a 30-day mission this week in support of Operation Lone Star. The Governor will also visit with the approximately 125 members from the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment who are deployed on federal status in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

While on site, Burgum will tour security and engineering operations at the border and receive briefings from leaders with the North Dakota National Guard and CBP.

“Stopping illegal activity at the southern border is critical to the security of our state and nation, and we deeply appreciate the North Dakota National Guard for supporting ongoing efforts by the state of Texas, CBP and local law enforcement. We look forward to meeting with our Guard members to observe their operations and share gratitude for their service on behalf of all North Dakotans,” Burgum said.

Burgum deployed the 188th in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a May 16 letter asking for states to send available resources to combat illegal activity at the border.

The deployment of the 112th Aviation Regiment followed the return of 125 members of the 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company in September 2022 after they assisted CBP at the border for about a year as requested by the U.S. Army through the National Guard Bureau and with Burgum’s authorization.

