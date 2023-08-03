Cooking with Cash Wa
Birth control pills recalled amid concerns over effectiveness

The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the effectiveness of the pills and result in unplanned pregnancy.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two lots of Tydemy birth control pills are being recalled over possible reduced effectiveness, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Tydemy is produced by Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

The affected lots were distributed in the U.S. between June 3, 2022, and May 31, 2023. They are set to expire in January and September 2024.

The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the effectiveness of the pills and result in unplanned pregnancy.

High levels of an impurity were also found.

Lupin said it hasn’t received any reports of adverse effects or unexpected pregnancies related to the pills.

The company advises people who use Tydemy to continue taking it but to contact their health care provider to determine an alternate birth control plan.

