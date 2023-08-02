Will there be enough bus drivers to start the school year?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Kids in Fargo are getting ready to head back to school. Will there be enough bus drivers available to handle the start of the school year?

Valley Bus says they are short about 6 drivers this year, but believe they will be ready for the school year.

Officials for the bus company say every year is tight, but they are always recruiting to make sure they have enough drivers.

If there is ever a shortage of drivers, Valley Bus officials say they are still utilizing their contingency plan.

“Our mechanics, our office staff, myself, whether it be dispatch driving a school bus, " said Melissa Tanous, the Valley Bus hiring manager. “If there is a shortage anywhere staff in the office go out and help out the drivers.”

Valley Bus covers about 120 routes for Fargo Public Schools and about 10 routes for West Fargo Public Schools. Valley Bus has also added Grand Forks Public Schools to its route list this year.

Tanous says people are less interested in becoming bus drivers than in years past. She says it’s partially due to the job being part-time, in most cases, and the length of training time.

“It does take about a month and a half of training to go through and it’s hands-on training,” she said.

If anyone is interested in becoming a driver, you can call (701) 235-5912 and ask for a recruiter or visit the Valley Bus website.

