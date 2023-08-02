Cooking with Cash Wa
United Way kicks off their 2023 school supply drive

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United Way of Cass-Clay is kicking off their 2023 school supply drive today.

They will be distributing backpacks and other school supplies to k-12 students who attend school in Cass or Clay counties.

The event will be held in the FARGODOME parking lot. The event will run today and tomorrow from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families are asked to fill out a registration form ahead of time. They are also asked to bring a form of ID for each student who will be receiving school supplies such as a social security card, passport, school ID, insurance card, or report card.

School districts will receive a limited supply of backpacks for those who are unable to attend the distribution. Families are asked to contact their school districts about extra packs.

For more information check out United Ways School Supply Drive page.

