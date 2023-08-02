Two people hurt in Beltrami County crash

NEAR GRYGLA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt and three vehicles are damaged after a crash near Grygla, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 89 on Tuesday, Aug. 1 around 10:30 p.m.

The crash report says a pickup driven by a 65-year-old woman from Grygla was heading west when another pickup driven by an 80-year-old man from Gonvick, MN was heading east and the two crashed.

The crash caused debris to go across the road, and another passing vehicle hit the debris, damaging their vehicle.

The 65-year-old woman was hurt but not taken to the hospital. The 80-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Thief Rive Falls hospital.

The driver in the third vehicle was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.