Quiet Start with Patchy Fog, then Hot with Isolated Storms

TODAY: The peak of the heat for the week comes on Wednesday as highs warm into the 80s and low 90s. A cold front arriving will bring another chance of storms.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: High pressure returns after Wednesday’s cold front, and temperatures for Thursday and Friday dip back into the 80s. It also looks drier to wrap up the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: We will continue to have the temperatures maintain in the mid 80s n the afternoon and 60s in the mornings. Saturday evening is our next chance of thunderstorms. Some maybe stronger but will keep you posted! Seasonable as we continue to start off our first weekend of August.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to stick around the seasonable conditions as week kickstart the second week of August in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the evening. Other than a chance of showers on Wednesday, things look to be quiet.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.