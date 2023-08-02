Population increase may cause U-Haul rental shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us don’t own trucks big enough to haul all of our belongings to a new home, so we often turn to truck rental companies. A lack of availability at U-Haul has left some North Dakotans frustrated.

North Dakota has seen a lot of movement both in and out of the state in recent years. Surprisingly, people planning short-distance moves might find it more difficult to rent a U-Haul than someone moving out of state — and there’s a reason for that.

“Sometimes they claim that they have it, and sometimes, even if you have like a schedule, they won’t have it or it’s like running late because someone hasn’t dropped it off yet,” said Gabriella, a U-Haul renter.

Culynn Parks, the executive assistant for U-Haul Marketing Company of Fargo, explains the moving company’s side of things.

Parks said that U-Haul has two truck inventories: one for short-distance moves, and the other for long-distance ones, which could be from Bismarck to Fargo or to another state.

The long-distance inventory has different capabilities than the short-distance one, so the pools don’t really mix. Truck maintenance or another customer not dropping off a truck on time also affect availability.

She also said it’s important to understand that a truck isn’t a guarantee until one day before the vehicle’s booking, and to make sure you understand U-Haul’s policies for a smoother rental process.

“I would say it’s pretty good unless you just don’t know what you’re doing,” Gabriella said.

Parks said the lack of U-Haul availability can also be attributed to North Dakota’s growing population. So even though their inventory numbers haven’t changed much, the demand for rentals has, and even if you see trucks on the lot, that doesn’t mean they’re ready to be driven.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that North Dakota’s population rose from around 765,000 in 2020 to 775,000 in 2021.

