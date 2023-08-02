Marijuana challenges remain despite statewide legalization

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As of August 1, 2023, the state of Minnesota is officially allowing adults to possess and use marijuana for recreational purposes. However, while the anticipation surrounding this historic day is widespread, the actual availability of marijuana products remains elusive for now.

Local business owners like Matt Yde, who owns the MyCBD store in Moorhead, Minnesota, have already experienced the buzz generated by the legalization.

“It’s amazing, actually. We’ve already gotten a lot of phone calls and people stopping by.” Yde said.

Despite the excitement, eager customers looking to purchase marijuana immediately might have to wait a little longer than expected. The State has set a deadline of 2025 before marijuana can be legally sold in the state, leaving consumers puzzled about the time gap between legalization and retail availability.

“A lot of people don’t realize that it’s going to be until I think they said 2025 before you can actually buy marijuana in the state.” Yde said. " it’s legal to have it, yet there’s no place to buy it for another year and a half”

The reason behind this gap lies in the complex process businesses must go through to acquire the necessary licenses for growing and selling cannabis products. Another challenge faced by businesses in the cannabis industry is navigating the potential challenge of obtaining licensing.

“If you have a hemp license, you’re not allowed to have a cannabis license,” Yde said. “That’s one of the things I don’t think a lot of people in our industry understand.”

As Minnesotans embrace this new chapter in their state’s history, both consumers and businesses must remain patient as the industry works to overcome the challenges and pave the way for a fully functional and regulated recreational marijuana market.

