Crews rush to wood chipper fire at West Fargo landfill

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are working a wood chipper fire at a metro landfill.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 2 for the piece of equipment on fire in the 800 block of 26th St. NW.

Three fire engines were dispatched and on scene as of this writing.

Valley News Live has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they’re available.

