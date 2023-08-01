Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Woman drowns after rescuers can’t reach her through floodwaters

The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and downed power lines. (WKYT, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WKYT News Staff, Lucy Bryson and Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A family is in mourning after relentless flooding in Kentucky led to the death of a 52-year-old woman.

The coroner in Nicholas County, Kentucky, identified the victim as Rosa Rowland.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Rowland was found dead on the morning of July 28 in the area of West Headquarters Road.

Rowland’s body was discovered nearly a mile downstream from her demolished home, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner said Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and downed power lines.

Rowland’s family described her as a tenacious mother and grandmother who would give her last dollar to someone in need.

Her family is raising money for funeral expenses through donations on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley News Live
Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson says goodbye to Valley News Live
MGN
13-Year-old girl from the Fargo/Moorhead area drowns in Lake Julia north of Bemidji
TWO ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AT AT&T TOWER SITE
Two arrested for burglarizing AT&T tower in rural Casselton
Man charged with DUI after vehicle crashes into parked trailer
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Latest News

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 7th largest prize ever
A postal carrier pulled double duty while delivering the mail in a Durango, Colorado,...
Mail carrier credited with saving life of 90-year-old woman
A postal carrier pulled double duty while delivering the mail in a Durango, Colorado,...
Mail carrier saves life of 90-year-old woman
The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and...
Woman drowns after rescuers can't get to her