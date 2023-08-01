Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Turtle Mountain residents asked to conserve water

Belcourt area water usage
Belcourt area water usage(KMOT)
By Ethan Wiley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURTLE MOUNTAINS, N.D. (KMOT) - Some residents in the Turtle Mountains are being asked to conserve water use following a myriad of problems.

The request from the Turtle Mountain Public Utilities Commission is due to recent leaks, line breaks, construction issues and water treatment complications.

The commission is asking the public to avoid unnecessary usage such as watering lawns and gardens, pools, sprinklers, washing cars, etc.

The commission also posted on social media that they are handing out drinking water throughout the week during office hours. Residents should bring a copy of their water bill.

Turtle Mountain Public Utilities Commission's notice for residents to conserve water
Turtle Mountain Public Utilities Commission's notice for residents to conserve water(KMOT)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley News Live
Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson says goodbye to Valley News Live
MGN
13-Year-old girl from the Fargo/Moorhead area drowns in Lake Julia north of Bemidji
Family IDs driver fatally shot by Minnesota trooper on I-94 in Minneapolis
TWO ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AT AT&T TOWER SITE
Two arrested for burglarizing AT&T tower in rural Casselton
The Patriot Front is an organization that according to their website, aims to “Reclaim America”...
Right-wing extremist group is at it again in Fargo

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM Weather August 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM News August 1 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM News August 1 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM Sports August 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM News August 1 - Part 2