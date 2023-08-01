Right-wing extremist group is at it again in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Over the weekend, Valley News Live received a whistleblower alert that a right-wing organization called Patriot Front was placing flyers along 52nd Ave S near the round-about off of Sheyenne Street in South Fargo.

The Patriot Front is an organization that according to their website, aims to “Reclaim America” for the descendants of Europeans. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they are a far-right extremist group that branched off from a neo-Nazi organization that participated in the Charlottesville, Virginia ‘Unite the Right’ Rally in 2017.

In recent years, Fargo has had several sightings of Patriot Front posters and graffiti around town.

“I really know nothing about them other than, that they’re probably somewhat extreme,” says Fargo native, Mike Seminary.

While not everyone is familiar with the Patriot Front organization or their politics, there is recognition broadly of the polarization that’s taking place in Fargo.

“Sometimes, we may do things that create more division and we probably have enough of that,” Seminary says.

He says he tries not to think too much about the political extremes.

But, Seminary states, “People have the right to express themselves.”

It’s not illegal to post or share political statements or opinions, however, last June, 31 members of the Patriot Front were arrested in Idaho when they were found near a pride event with what authorities called “riot gear” and were charged with conspiracy to riot.

Seminary says, “We’re in this thing together, we’re on the same planet.”

Many in Fargo echo Seminary’s position and say that we need to come together as a community.

He also says, “Find a better way to communicate with somebody, especially if it’s something you disagree with them on, find a way to be respectful about the conversation.”

