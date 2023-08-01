PriceWatch (07/31/23) - Gas Prices Rise Quickly

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The nationwide average price of gas has risen 16 cents in the last week to $3.76, as of Monday.

North Dakota’s average is $3.63, though prices are lower on the Eastern side of the state.

Minnesota’s average is $3.65, up 20 cents in the last week.

Energy leaders say the nationwide excessive heat combined with summer travel have driven up energy demand.

Meanwhile, it’s been a nice month on Wall Street. The DJIA has risen more than 1,000 points in that time.

And more Americans are feeling better about the economy. A University of Michigan consumer survey found consumer sentiment rose 11 percent in July to its highest level since October 2021.

