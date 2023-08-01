Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three young boys are now without a mother after she died from an attack in late July.

WOIO reports 33-year-old Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22.

Fischbach’s cousin Jessica Rukaniva said she is still having a hard time believing her fun, full of life cousin is gone.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I was just shocked and started crying and hyperventilating, like is this even real?” she said.

Rukavina said Fischbach’s 12 and 8-year-old sons found their mother inside her Cleveland home fighting for her life.

“She was stabbed 14 times. She was beaten in her head,” Rukaniva said.

Fischbach was taken to the hospital where her family made the heartbreaking decision to take her off life support four days later.

Authorities determined the person accused of hurting her is her significant other, Thomas Eller.

Officials said Eller was charged with felonious assault.

Fischbach’s sons are currently in the care of other family members.

“Even though the storm isn’t over, it may never be over, but we will be dancing and smiling in the pouring rain for Kristy because that’s how strong she was,” said Tony Rukaniva, Jessica Rukaniva’s husband.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley News Live
Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson says goodbye to Valley News Live
MGN
13-Year-old girl from the Fargo/Moorhead area drowns in Lake Julia north of Bemidji
TWO ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AT AT&T TOWER SITE
Two arrested for burglarizing AT&T tower in rural Casselton
Family IDs driver fatally shot by Minnesota trooper on I-94 in Minneapolis
The Patriot Front is an organization that according to their website, aims to “Reclaim America”...
Right-wing extremist group is at it again in Fargo

Latest News

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Judge won’t dismiss charges against movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on film set
FILE - Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C.,...
3 US Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a car. Vehicle experts explain how that can happen
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in...
Sheila Oliver, New Jersey’s lieutenant governor and a prominent Black leader, dies at 71
Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Looming thunderstorms could threaten firefighting efforts in California-Nevada blaze