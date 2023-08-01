Minnesota DNR urges deer hunters to learn new regulations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s deer season begins next month and the DNR is urging hunters to learn this year’s new regulations.

The DNR says deer hunters will have more ways to hunt this fall.

“We’re excited for deer season. Hunters have a lot to look forward to this year,” said Barb Keller, big game program leader. “We encourage all hunters to review the new hunting regulations and make a plan for hunting success.”

Officials say after a tough winter, deer hunters in northern Minnesota might see fewer deer.

“In northern Minnesota, our deer populations did face a second consecutive severe winter, and so hunters may see lower deer numbers in northern Minnesota,” says Barb Kellner, Minnesota DNR Big Game Program Leader. “In response to that, we have lowered bag limits or continue to maintain low bag limits in this part of the state.”

Crossbows:

Crossbows are allowed for all deer hunters with an archery license.

Previously, only seniors, individuals with a disability who had a valid permit, or any hunter with a valid firearms license hunting during the firearms season could use crossbows.

Hunters will be asked whether they harvested their deer with a crossbow or vertical bow when they register their deer.

Ground Blinds:

Synthetic ground blinds on public lands are required to have blaze orange covering on top of the blind.

Must be visible from all directions.

Alternatively, a patch made of blaze orange that is at least 144 square inches (12x12 inches) can be on each side of the blind.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD):

Some deer permit areas (DPA) were added to CWD zones and some were removed.

Hunters should check the requirements and available sampling options for the DPAs where they hunt.

DPA-specific information can be found here

Hunters are required to have their deer one year or older sampled for CWD in all CWD management and surveillance zones during the opening weekend of the firearms A season which starts November 4.

In all areas outside CWD management and surveillance zones, hunters will have other options to get their deer sampled for CWD.\

Non Toxic Ammunition:

Non Toxic ammunition will be required for a special hunt or disease management hunt in a state park or in scientific and natural areas where hunting is allowed.

You can find more information here

Harvest Limits:

Some harvest limits are reduced in northeast and north-central Minnesota while most areas have similar bag limits as last year.

12 DPAs increased the bag limit or lottery permits.

80 DPAs have the same designation.

38 DPAs have reduced bag limits or lottery permits.

A map with more information can be found here

Additionally, members of a hunting party can not tag a deer for someone with a youth license.

Also, if a hunter harvests an escaped farmed deer or elk, they are not liable to the owner but must notify the DNR within 24 hours

Deer season dates for 2023

Archery: September 16 through December 31.

Youth and early Antlerless: October 19 through October 22.

Firearms: November 4, with various closing dates depending on a hunter’s location.

Muzzleloader: November 25 through December 10.

Late CWD hunt: (DPAs 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, and 649) December 15 through December 17.

