How you can submit reports to ensure the accuracy of the Drought Monitor in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the start of June, the drought has increased in North Dakota from zero to twenty percent, according to the Drought Monitor. But some say that percentage should be higher.

Drought Monitor in North Dakota – June 1 to July 31 (KFYR)

Thunderstorms can drop several inches of rain in one location while leaving your neighbors not too far away mostly dry. It’s this hit-and-miss nature of summer-time precipitation that makes classifying drought conditions challenging.

“That’s really hard for them because they’re trying to capture what’s happening on the whole county level, and to describe those little differences within pockets in the county, it’s hard to reflect that with the conditions this year,” said Miranda Meehan, livestock environmental stewardship specialist & extension disaster education coordinator at NDSU.

That’s why it’s more important than ever for you to go online or contact your extension agent to submit reports and show the authors of the Drought Monitor what actual ground conditions are like.

“They use lots of large climate data sets, and if we don’t have on-the-ground data that’s what those decisions are made on, because that’s the data they have available,” said Meehan.

Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR) feed directly into the Drought Monitor and are used by the authors.

“One thing to consider when we’re doing those reports is including photos because we have a lot of photos of baseline conditions, so if they can compare baseline photos to drought photos, or current conditions, that really helps them understand the current degree of drought and how it’s impacting things,” said Meehan.

It’s important for the Drought Monitor to accurately represent drought conditions for certain state and federal assistance programs.

“One that comes to mind that most of our ranchers used in 2021 would be the livestock forage program or the LFP program,” said Meehan.

Having a record of reports over time is also useful to help better predict droughts in the future.

“That data is used in a number of ways to help us make better-informed decisions regarding drought. And hopefully, respond and be prepared for the next drought,” said Meehan.

And the current drought is already being felt, with for example, up to a 40% reduction in hay compared to a normal year.

“It’s really a critical time for some of our crops, and so if we don’t get rain now, it’s going to impact those crops moving forward,” said Meehan.

Click here to submit and view Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR).

