FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY: Severe Storms Possible

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Our next chance of storms will be today with stronger and scattered severe storms. These storms start to build in the early hours of the morning before the sun rises. This will just be the first band of these storms. Morning lows will be warmer, in the 60s to near 70 before the storms.

The airmass will be quite warm and unstable. Strong to severe storms will develop out west in the afternoon through evening. High temperatures peak in the 80s to low 90s. However as the sun begins to set, it will weaken as it continues to move to the Eastern part of the Valley.

Much of the area is in a Slight level 2 risk of these severe storms with other areas being in a marginal level 1. Wind and hail are again looking to the be the primary threat with gusts up to 70 mph, though there will be a little spin in the atmosphere that may support a brief tornado. There is also a possibility of some sizeable Hail, with sizes being up to 2+”

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The peak of the heat for the week comes on Wednesday as highs warm into the 80s and low 90s. A cold front arriving will bring another chance of storms. High pressure returns after Wednesday’s cold front, and temperatures for Thursday and Friday dip back into the 80s. It also looks drier to wrap up the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: We will continue to have the temperatures maintain in the mid 80s n the afternoon and 60s in the mornings. Seasonable as we continue to start off our first weekend of August.’

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to stick around the seasonable conditions as week kickstart the second week of August in the 60s and 50s in the morning, but warming up to the 80s in the evening. Other than a chance of showers on Wednesday, things look to be quiet.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.