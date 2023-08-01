Family IDs driver fatally shot by Minnesota trooper on I-94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Loved ones are mourning a 33-year-old man shot and killed by a Minnesota state trooper early Monday morning on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis.

Family members say his name is Ricky Cobb II. The Minnesota State Patrol made no mention of Cobb being armed in a news release Monday. It’s still unclear when and why the trooper fired their weapon during the interaction.

According to the state patrol, at about 1:50 a.m. a trooper watching traffic saw a driver in a Ford Fusion traveling northbound with no taillights near Lowry Avenue.

After pulling over Cobb, they learned he was wanted for a felony-level violation in Ramsey County. Documents from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office show it was a violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

When troopers attempted to make an arrest, they say Cobb refused to get out of the vehicle and instead drove away. Traffic cameras show troopers running on foot after the Fusion. At some point during the interaction, a trooper shot Cobb.

In dispatch audio, a trooper can be heard saying that the driver had been shot in the abdomen three times. Life-saving measures were provided until medical services arrived, but Cobb later died.

Monday evening, Cobb’s loved ones – wearing his favorite color, red – gathered for a vigil to express their hurt, pain and anger.

“This is definitely gonna be a hard time for our family, his twin brother...his kids, you know, my mom,” said Octavia Ruffin, Cobb’s sister.

His family released balloons during the vigil, while chanting his name.

Attorney Joe Tamburino says body camera footage will play a crucial role in the investigation.

“When there’s a DANCO, meaning domestic abuse no-contact order violation, that’s a felony level, especially, they could be arrested at any time as long as there’s probably cause,” Tamburino said. “We see this happening more and more in society where a police officer pulls somebody over for legal grounds and the person flees. And as soon as that happens, unfortunately and tragically, very severe consequences, very severe outcomes can happen that we don’t want to see.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation, and tells WCCO they won’t have any statement until their investigation is done.

Three troopers have been put on administrative leave, and they have yet to be identified. Body and squad vehicle cameras were active during the incident and the state patrol says it will release the footage “expeditiously” after the family has seen it.

The deadly shooting closed a stretch of the interstate for at least seven hours.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.