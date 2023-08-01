Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An 83-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston said Thomas Baudean died while cutting a tree in a heavily wooded area near some homes on July 30.

According to Preston, Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him.

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley News Live
Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson says goodbye to Valley News Live
MGN
13-Year-old girl from the Fargo/Moorhead area drowns in Lake Julia north of Bemidji
TWO ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AT AT&T TOWER SITE
Two arrested for burglarizing AT&T tower in rural Casselton
Family IDs driver fatally shot by Minnesota trooper on I-94 in Minneapolis
The Patriot Front is an organization that according to their website, aims to “Reclaim America”...
Right-wing extremist group is at it again in Fargo

Latest News

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Bond denied for woman accused of killing newlywed bride in South Carolina crash
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the...
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in...
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, first Black woman to serve as state Assembly speaker, dies at 71