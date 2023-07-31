Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Two pipeline companies fined

Pipeline Penalties
Pipeline Penalties(KFYR-TV)
By Alan Miller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two pipeline companies have agreed to pay twelve and a half million dollars in civil penalties over spills in North Dakota and Montana.

Belle Fourche’s Bicentennial Pipeline ruptured in 2016 in Billings County, spilling oil into a tributary to Ash Coulee Creek, which feeds into the Little Missouri River.

It was made worse by the fact that the spill wasn’t reported until a landowner discovered it.

In 2015, Bridger’s Poplar Pipeline ruptured where it crosses under the Yellowstone River near Glendive, Montana.

The money is to resolve claims under the Clean Water Act and Pipeline Safety Laws.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley News Live
Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson says goodbye to Valley News Live
TWO ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AT AT&T TOWER SITE
Two arrested for burglarizing AT&T tower in rural Casselton
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work
Man charged with DUI after vehicle crashes into parked trailer

Latest News

Soon-to-be NDSU Grad
73-year-old NDSU student set to finish degree over five decades in the making
The Patriot Front is an organization that according to their website, aims to “Reclaim America”...
Right-wing extremist group is at it again in Fargo
Fargo Police receiving donations from Bob Mylnar
ND State Fair vendor presents donations, sign to Fargo PD
Outside MN State Capitol
Minnesota could provide a unique environment for a new cannabis industry
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather July 31