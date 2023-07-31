Two arrested for burlarizing AT&T tower in rural Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two out-of-state residents were arrested for their involvement in a burglary at the AT&T tower in rural Casselton.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to a burglary in the process by an AT&T employee, who spotted a suspicious vehicle at the tower on security footage. The employee also told authorities they heard the suspect using a saw when they arrived at the tower.

The suspects later fled, but both were caught by sheriff’s deputies minutes later.

39-year-old Brandon Moore, of Tahlequah, OK, and 27-year-old Sidney Walker, of Hampton, VA, were both arrested for burglary.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they have been working with AT&T employees to secure and prevent ongoing theft and vandalism at the tower site.

