Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Two arrested for burlarizing AT&T tower in rural Casselton

39-year-old Brandon Moore, of Tahlequah, OK, and 27-year-old Sidney Walker, of Hampton, VA, were both arrested for burglary.
TWO ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AT AT&T TOWER SITE
TWO ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AT AT&T TOWER SITE(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two out-of-state residents were arrested for their involvement in a burglary at the AT&T tower in rural Casselton.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to a burglary in the process by an AT&T employee, who spotted a suspicious vehicle at the tower on security footage. The employee also told authorities they heard the suspect using a saw when they arrived at the tower.

The suspects later fled, but both were caught by sheriff’s deputies minutes later.

39-year-old Brandon Moore, of Tahlequah, OK, and 27-year-old Sidney Walker, of Hampton, VA, were both arrested for burglary.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they have been working with AT&T employees to secure and prevent ongoing theft and vandalism at the tower site.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work
Road closures and traffic detours set to take effect
At least eight dogs died of heat-related injuries after being transported in the back of an...
8 dogs died from extreme heat in the Midwest during unairconditioned drive
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall

Latest News

Man charged with DUI after vehicle crashes into parked trailer
FMWF GREEN DOT
Local program aims to teach community members how to contribute in preventing and reducing violence
Top morning news and weather headlines
Section of Moorhead road buckling, crumbling
20th St. S. near 16th Ave. S. Moorhead
Section of Moorhead road buckling, crumbling