St. Michael woman pleads guilty to manslaughter

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A St. Michael woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of involuntary manslaughter in federal court.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs patrol officers say 20-year-old Trina Lily Hunt was intoxicated and driving recklessly without a license when she crashed into another vehicle in 2021.

Authorities say the other driver, Winter Skye Bigtrack, was also intoxicated and driving recklessly without a license. Three passengers died and another suffered serious injuries.

Bigtrack previously pled guilty and was sentenced to 57 months in prison. Hunt is scheduled for sentencing in November.

