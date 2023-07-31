Cooking with Cash Wa
Section of Moorhead road buckling, crumbling

20th St. S. near 16th Ave. S. Moorhead
20th St. S. near 16th Ave. S. Moorhead(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The intense heat and then quick cooling is taking a toll on area roads. A portion of a popular Moorhead road buckled and has chunks of concrete thrown around.

20th St. S. near 16th Ave. S. has a buckle that could cause some damage to your car if you hit it.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, July 31, pieces of concrete were still sitting on the road.

Roads buckle and crack when high heat expands the concrete or tar and then it cools down and contracts.

