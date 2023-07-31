Section of Moorhead road buckling, crumbling

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The intense heat and then quick cooling is taking a toll on area roads. A portion of a popular Moorhead road buckled and has chunks of concrete thrown around.

20th St. S. near 16th Ave. S. has a buckle that could cause some damage to your car if you hit it.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, July 31, pieces of concrete were still sitting on the road.

Roads buckle and crack when high heat expands the concrete or tar and then it cools down and contracts.

