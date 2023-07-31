Warming Up More Today with Storm Chance

TODAY: Temperatures will fall into the 50s for most, upper 40s for a few folks north and west to kick-start the work week. A refreshing morning to open the windows and let some fresh air in!

Our next chance of storms will be this afternoon. There is going to be small round of showers pushing through the Valley throughout the morning in eastern ND. This is the same area we will be watching for redevelopment of thunderstorms - isolated strong/severe is possible with large hail to the size of ping pong balls and damaging wind gusts to 60 mph being the hazards with any severe storms that form.

Some smoke lingers in the valley in Northern Minnesota including Lake of the Woods through Bemidji.

Temperatures this afternoon will be warming up into the 80s. Near 80 north and mid-to-upper 80s south.

EXTENDED FORECAST

TUESDAY: A bit warmer still by Tuesday. Morning lows will be about 10 degrees warmer, in the 60s to near 70. High temperatures peak in the 80s to low 90s. The airmass will be quite warm and unstable. Strong to severe storms will develop north and trek south in the afternoon through evening. Wind and hail are again looking to the be the primary threats, though there will be a little spin in the atmosphere that may support a brief tornado.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The peak of the heat for the week comes on Wednesday as highs warm into the 80s and low 90s. A cold front arriving will bring another chance of storms. High pressure returns after Wednesday’s cold front, and temperatures for Thursday and Friday dip back into the 80s. It also looks drier to wrap up the week.

NEXT WEEKEND: We will continue to have the temperatures maintain in the mid 80s n the afternoon and 60s in the mornings. Seasonable as we continue to start off our first weekend of August.

