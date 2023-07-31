Man charged with DUI after vehicle crashes into parked trailer
Fargo Police say they received a report of a crash in the 800 block of 7th Street S around 2:45 a.m. Monday.
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is now charged with driving under the influence after his vehicle crashed into a parked trailer.
Authorities say 27-year-old Dylan Zimmermann, of Fargo, was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. He is charged with DUI.
