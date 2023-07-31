Cooking with Cash Wa
Man charged with DUI after vehicle crashes into parked trailer

Fargo Police say they received a report of a crash in the 800 block of 7th Street S around 2:45 a.m. Monday.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is now charged with driving under the influence after his vehicle crashed into a parked trailer.

Authorities say 27-year-old Dylan Zimmermann, of Fargo, was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. He is charged with DUI.

