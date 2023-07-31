Local program aims to teach community members how to contribute in preventing and reducing violence

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -As populations increase, violence can also spike. A local program is teaching the FM community how they can contribute to minimizing violence.

Green Dot, which is a prevention program aimed at reducing violence in the local community. The program is hosting its first bystander intervention training Monday. In the training, community members learn tools and skills to help intervene in situations of violence, in hopes of preventing escalation.

The program does this by following its three D’s approach: direct, distract, and delegate.

”Direct is doing something yourself, approaching the situation, confronting it, and getting involved as you feel you are comfortable doing. Distract is where you can distract the person from the situation whether it’s by creating a diversion. It could be spilling a drink. There’s delegate, where you can get someone else involved. Maybe it’s a friend who is more comfortable, it could be calling the police,” said Anna St. Amant, a Green Dot prevention educator.

The bystander training is at 3 p.m. at the Elevate meeting space at 210 Broadway. You can sign up by sending a direct message on the Green Dot Facebook page or emailing greendot@raccfm.com.

