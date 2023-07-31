Cooking with Cash Wa
Law on catalytic converters begins in August

Catalytic Converters
Catalytic Converters(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A law addressing issues related to catalytic converter theft will start on August 1, 2023.

It will charge people with criminal penalties if they own used catalytic converters that are not attached to a vehicle or supported identification information.

Owning one catalytic converter will be counted as a misdemeanor, two as a gross misdemeanor, and three or more as a felony.

The law will also make scrap metal dealers keep and check records of catalytic converters.

It will require sellers to prove that they own the catalytic converter along with their vehicle.

This is because reports of stolen converters have increased over the last several years.

