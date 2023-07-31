Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson says goodbye to Valley News Live

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 16 years at Valley News Live, Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson is saying his goodbye to the station. Johnson has decided to move on and explore other opportunities.

In that time, Hutch Johnson has lead coverage on the twists and turns severe weather brings each season in the valley and helped grow the station’s First Alert brand.

Johnson started his career in 1998 in Cheyenne, WY and worked at KXMB-TV in 1999 in Bismarck, North Dakota, after graduating from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 1995. Throughout his career, Johnson was honored with several Upper-Midwest Emmy nominations and awards.

“It has been a pleasure working with Hutch over the years, we wish Hutch nothing but the best” News Director Renee Nygren said. KVLY Vice President and General Manager, Ike Walker said of Johnson’s decision, “it has been my honor and privilege to work with Hutch for over 10 years. His passion for weather is felt by all around him, and he will be missed. Good luck in the future.”

Hutch’s last day on-air will be Friday, August 4th.

