Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center)(Bell County Detention Center)
By Olivia Calfee and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray news) - A 17-month-old child has died following a sexual assault case, police said.

The incident started Friday night when the girl was taken to Middlesboro ARH Hospital with severe injuries.

Because of the extent of her injuries, she was flown out to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

Police said the medical staff tried to stabilize the toddler, but the child died Sunday night.

Following her death, Middlesboro Police started investigating who was responsible for the incident that caused the death of the little girl.

That same night, police interviewed the mother, Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, who police said was eventually arrested in connection with the case.

She is charged with manslaughter, failure to report child abuse, criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

Police said they expect to make another arrest in this case soon.

Lawson was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work
Road closures and traffic detours set to take effect
At least eight dogs died of heat-related injuries after being transported in the back of an...
8 dogs died from extreme heat in the Midwest during unairconditioned drive
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing on Monday. (POOL/IDAHO POST REGISTER VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Mom being sentenced in deaths of 2 kids, rival
TWO ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AT AT&T TOWER SITE
Two arrested for burlarizing AT&T tower in rural Casselton
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation
Tyresha Little
Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box