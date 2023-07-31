Cooking with Cash Wa
13-Year-old girl from the Fargo/Moorhead area drowns in Lake Julia north of Bemidji

MGN
MGN(WLUC)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Beltrami County, MN (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old girl has died after she went under water and never resurfaced while swimming in Lake Julia near Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office says a report came in around 5:02 p.m. Sunday, July 30, of a missing girl who had been swimming off of a pontoon. Officials say friends had attempted to locate the girl but were unsuccessful.

When officers arrived they learned the girl had just removed her life jacket and was on the ladder of the pontoon when she went under water and didn’t resurface. Deputies were assisted by other boaters until additional law enforcement arrived. The Lakes Dive Team was also requested to respond to the scene.

At 7:52 p.m. the dive team recovered the girls body in 23 feet of water. The girls body was transported to the Midwest Medical examiners office for an autopsy.

Officials say the girl was from the Fargo/Moorhead area and was visiting friends in the area. No further information or the identity of the victim will be released.

