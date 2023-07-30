Road closures and traffic detours set to take effect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Upcoming road closures and detours set to take effect as maintenance work is set to begin in various parts of the city.

Beginning Monday, July 31, a section of 4th St. N. will be closed to through traffic between 4th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N. The affected area will be detoured via 2nd St. N. and Broadway.

The objective of this closure is to allow specialized crews to carry out essential milling and overlaying work on the asphalt surface of 4th St. N. City officials anticipate that the road will be fully reopened and accessible to the public on Thursday, August 3.

Similarly, another maintenance project is scheduled to begin on the same Monday, July 31, impacting westbound traffic on 40th Ave. S. The area between 47th St. S. and 51st St. S. will be reduced to one lane due to surface repair requirements.

Road users are advised to plan their routes accordingly and to expect potential delays during this period. The lane is projected to be reopened to traffic on Tuesday, August 1.

On Thursday, August 3, a significant portion of 17th Ave. S. will face closure to through traffic between 25th St. S. and 32nd St. S. During this time, drivers will need to follow designated detours directing them to 13th Ave. S.

This particular closure has been planned to facilitate the milling and overlaying of the asphalt surface on 17th Ave. S. The road is expected to be completely reopened and operational on Thursday, August 10.

Motorists are also encouraged to consider alternate routes and public transportation options during these temporary road closures to help reduce congestion in the affected areas.

