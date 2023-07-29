Escaped Inmate captured after breakout from James River Minimum Unit

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities have located an inmate who escaped from the James River Minimum Unit on the night of July 18.

The fugitive, identified as 39-year-old Nathan Lang, managed to flee the facility where he was serving time for theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota received a tip from a citizen regarding Nathan Lang’s whereabouts, and located Lang in an abandoned farmyard on State Line Road five miles east of South Dakota Highway 63.

A pursuit was initiated and continued into a nearby hayfield. Lang stopped the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Lang’s girlfriend, Yorishia Hoon, and a 2-year-old child were also located in his vehicle.

Both Lang and Hoon have been charged with burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, trespassing, eluding, and child neglect.

The 2-year-old was placed in the care of Child Protective Services. The child’s name will not be released.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.