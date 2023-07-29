Cooking with Cash Wa
Escaped Inmate captured after breakout from James River Minimum Unit

39-year-old Nathan Lang
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities have located an inmate who escaped from the James River Minimum Unit on the night of July 18.

The fugitive, identified as 39-year-old Nathan Lang, managed to flee the facility where he was serving time for theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota received a tip from a citizen regarding Nathan Lang’s whereabouts, and located Lang in an abandoned farmyard on State Line Road five miles east of South Dakota Highway 63.

A pursuit was initiated and continued into a nearby hayfield. Lang stopped the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Lang’s girlfriend, Yorishia Hoon, and a 2-year-old child were also located in his vehicle.

Both Lang and Hoon have been charged with burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, trespassing, eluding, and child neglect.

The 2-year-old was placed in the care of Child Protective Services. The child’s name will not be released.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

