Concordia College Hosts Minnesota All-State Music Camps

Concordia College Moorhead
Concordia College Moorhead
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concordia College is gearing up to welcome the Minnesota All-State Band, Jazz Band, and Orchestra camps, set to take place from August 1st to August 5th.

Students vying for a coveted spot in the All-State camps underwent rigorous auditions back in March. Their overall musicianship and technical prowess were thoroughly evaluated by judges.

The chosen ones will now get the opportunity of a lifetime—spending nearly a week on Concordia’s campus, honing their skills under the guidance of world-class conductors. Notably, Concordia’s music faculty, alongside professional musicians and educators from all across Minnesota, will also be actively involved as section coaches.

Jerri Neddermeyer, MMEA’s Executive Director, spoke highly of the All-State camp.

“Minnesota’s All-State camp is one-of-a-kind nationally with a week of intense musicianship development, Neddermeyer said. “MMEA believes that the experience these students receive will certainly inspire growth as individuals, but additionally, they will bring leadership and musicianship expertise back to their home ensembles--improving the state-wide music education environment.”

The culmination of the camp will be marked by free, public concerts at the Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, August 5th. Starting at 10 a.m., which includes the likes of Concert Band, Symphonic Band, and Jazz Band. Following this, the Orchestra will take the stage at 1 p.m. The concerts will also be livestreamed, and concert links, digital programs, and All-State student lists can be accessed here.

